New Music: Night Works – ‘The Eveningtime’

Night Works – ‘The Eveningtime’

I love it when a new artist just jumps out at me as something a bit different. I’ve not really worked out whether Night Works is any good yet, I just know he has a different approach to making music. I can’t quite get a grip on what’s going on – loose bit of bass here, sparse yet engaging vocals there – but it does sound…. interesting.

Night Works is the chosen moniker of ex-Metronomy member Gabriel Stebbing, who releases his first single proper, ‘The Eveningtime’, on 6 August – following the hypnotic ‘teaser-track’ ‘I Tried So Hard’ (which you can see a bit further down the page).



