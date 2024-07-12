New Music: Lizzie Nightingale – ‘Tiny Teardrops’ EP

Lizzie Nightingale – Tiny Teardops EP

If you’re looking for an artist who fits nicely in between the two distinct appeals of Florence and The Machine and Katy B, then I may have just found what you’re after in the shape of Lizzie Nightingale.

Her songs are full of Florence-esque sweeping melodies and pure, unashamed epic-ness, combined with a sharp dubstep edge.

Tiny Teardrops is the debut EP from Lizzie Nightingale, who hails from Glasgow, and features the beautifully intense lead single ‘Alone’, which samples Magnetic Man’s ‘Flying In Tokyo’. The whole EP is available to download for free from Lizzie’s Bandcamp page until next month.

Listen to Tiny Teardrops:



