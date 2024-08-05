Abel Archer live at The Cavern, Exeter…

Abel Archer live review – The Cavern, Exeter, 3rd August

Devon rockers Abel Archer brought the storm inside at the Cavern – Exeter town-centre’s popular music venue – delivering their far-reaching melodic post-hardcore sound to an animated Wednesday night crowd on 3rd August.

The Archers took the stage at 9pm, opening with a punk-rock version of the ever-popular ‘Complex Machine’, a driven song delivered with vitriol. This was closely followed by a lively rendition of ‘Four Letter Word’, short, punchy, and building its way towards an inevitable crescendo. Crowd-pleaser ‘Eat the Evidence’ encapsulates the band’s trademark sound, compounding uncompromising walls-of-noise with wholesome melodic moments. Hints of math give way to flowing anthemic choruses, rebelling against the threat of rock stagnancy. Next up was the finely-tuned ‘and the Horse you rode in on.’ Intricate and catchy with a huge pounding middle eight – well salted with clever tricks – ‘Horse’ is the lad’s most recently-penned track, boasting memorable guitar lines, punky choruses and dark, dark humour. The Archers finished their set with what is perhaps their most crushing number, ‘Priapismintheworkplace‘, a delectably loud song which showcases the trio’s hard-headed pursuit of individuality – a great way to end a great evening. This is an alternative rock band with true on-stage chemistry, who like to nurture their sound and release it onto unsuspecting crowds.

Abel Archer were delighted to get the opportunity to play alongside follow Exeter-based rockers, Moriarty, whose melodic alternative sound never fails to impress and was certainly a big hit with the crowd on the night.

Mark Waterhouse, lead singer in Abel Archer said, “Playing the Cavern is always a buzz for us. Big thanks to everyone who braved the rain to come see us.”

Abel Archer, one of the most promising emerging rock artists in the South West, aim to provide curious rock music for the discerning listener. They’ve performed a number of recent shows including venues in Torquay and Bournemouth, and are booking in future dates across the country. They are Sam Goodman (drums), Mark Waterhouse (guitar & vocals) and Dan Bowskill (bass).



