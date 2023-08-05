David Guetta And Anne-Marie Single “Don’t Leave Me Alone” Review + Streaming Here!

The French hitmaker David Guetta collaborate with Anne-Marie titled “Don’t Leave Me Alone” released last Friday on digital platforms. Every DJ wanted to work with Anne-Marie after her very successful collaboration with British singer Marshmello’s “Friends”. In this song, you will see low self-esteemed Anne-Marie begging her boyfriend to please never leave her because she is nothing without him through her singing.

As we are living in a feminist revolution but you always have a right to freedom of thought and speech and Annie-Marie did it exceptionally well. According to her if a man leaves a woman, she is nothing without him. Can you compare this song with Marshmello’s super hit? Unfortunately, not at all. The song sounds weird in the verses dropping of a beat is another weak point of the song. This is not as good as his previous work. No doubt, this song has a hook but that’s is not enough for a song to be hit. Don’t forget to watch Music Video: “Flames” by David Guetta.

I wish it doesn’t affect Annie-Marie future as she has set her own standards with “Friends”. So, even a little lower than her standard will be considered as not good because she is capable of doing much better than “Don’t Leave Me Alone”. I hope this will help her in the future to pick the right song. Also watch Music Video: “2002” by Anne-Marie.

David Guetta and Anne-Marie “Don’t Leave Me Alone” – Listen It Here!