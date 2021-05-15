Watch Music Video: “2002” by Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie has premiered the official music video for her latest single “2002”. It’s a beautiful music video that reminds us of the days of iconic pop videos. In the music video for “2002”, you will see Anne-Marie relive through the past as she delivers homage to many popular MVs from the past – each scene is homage to a new video. The videos Anne-Marie choose to re-do in her visual for “2002” include some of the hottest videos from the last decade including Britney Spears, and NSYNC.

Anne-Marie first acts as an 11-year old who is in love with a class fellow at school. She will pass on a letter to him. He reads the letter and likes whatever Anne-Marie wrote in it. Then she walks out of the class with him only to find out that other students have started dancing in the hall. You may remember this from a Britney Spears video. She then follows it up with a performance on stage in her school. She is full of energy and love everything about her dedication to make this MV great. DO you think Anne-Marie was able to impress you with this new music video? Don’t forget to leave a comment below.

Watch “2002” Music Video by Anne-Marie