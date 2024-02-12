New Single: “Friends” by Marshmello and Annie-Marie

Marshmello has collaborated with Annie-Marie for the new song “Friends”. It’s a one-off song that serves as a follow up to “Wolves” with Selena Gomes.

“Friends” is a catchy and radio-friendly collaboration that is so instant that a lot of us are going to put it on repeat. It’s that good. The lyrics are also catchy and easily relatable. Check out the chorus below and you will know what I mean.

Have I not made it obvious?

Have I not made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

I know what you are thinking. You are again going to listen to a song that spells out the words and that’s crazy. It feels like everyone is doing it these days but I don’t have a problem with spelling out in “Friends”. It just comes off so good that you actually start spelling out with it.

The song is about friends and about being more than that. There are many people who can instantly relate to that. Don’t you want to be more than friends with someone? If there is someone like that in your life, this is your anthem. Give it a listen below and I’m sure you will love it.

Listen to “Friends” by Marshmello and Annie-Marie