Music: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

The wait is finally over. The much-awaited collaboration between The Chainsmokers and Halsey is finally here. It’s titled “Closer” and it sounds wonderfully refreshing.

“Closer” isn’t what majority of fans might be expecting from The Chainsmokers after hearing their last two singles, especially “Don’t Let Me Down”. This new song doesn’t have that kind of beat. In fact, it’s synth pop and has a romantic and airy feel wrapped around it. Despite not being club-friendly, this single has the potential to impact the Top 40 charts and radio playlists this summer. This could be the new hit for The Chainsmokers.

This new song might see a few remixes in the coming weeks. I see full potential for that. If that happens, this might get some serious time at clubs. Keep your fingers crossed for a remix in the coming weeks. I’ve a feeling that might just be happening already. Time to listen to this new single.

Listen to “Closer” by The Chainsmokers and Halsey

Don’t forget to leave your comments. I’m sure you will love this song and will have something to say about it.