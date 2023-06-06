Watch: The xx – ‘Fiction’ video

The xx have revealed a video for new single ‘Fiction’, the latest to be taken from last years second album Coexist.

The video is a gorgeously shot black and white piece which features Oliver Sim stalking around a hotel suite strewn with sleeping bodies – including his bandmates.

Check it out:

The video was debuted today on Noisey’s new video platform You Need To Hear This.

‘Fiction’ is released 15 July on Young Turks, with The xx’s Great Gatsby OST contribution ‘Together‘ featuring as the B-side.