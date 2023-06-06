The xx Fiction video
06 JUN

Watch: The xx – ‘Fiction’ video

The xx have revealed a video for new single ‘Fiction’, the latest to be taken from last years second album Coexist.

The video is a gorgeously shot black and white piece which features Oliver Sim stalking around a hotel suite strewn with sleeping bodies – including his bandmates.

Check it out:

The video was debuted today on Noisey’s new video platform You Need To Hear This.

‘Fiction’ is released 15 July on Young Turks, with The xx’s Great Gatsby OST contribution ‘Together‘ featuring as the B-side.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *