Oasis reunion rumours – Noel Gallagher says ‘it definitely won’t happen’

As befits a man as eminently quotable as Noel Gallagher, the Oasis man has weighed in on the current reunion rumours by saying quite matter-of-factly that ‘it definitely won’t happen’.

Noel made the statement while appearing on Andy Goldstein’s talkSPORT radio show, where he also revealed he has a second solo album in the works, saying:

I’ve got tons of songs left over from the last one. I’m writing, putting stuff together. Yeah, I’ll definitely make another one, that’s for sure. I don’t wanna go back on the road, though – that’s the thing.

After Oasis split in 2009, Noel released a well-received solo album under his High Flying Birds moniker in 2011.

Do you think an Oasis reunion is definitely not going to happen, or is Noel just fanning the flames? Join in the discussion in the comments below…