oasis noel gallagher
17 AUG

Oasis reunion rumours – Noel Gallagher says ‘it definitely won’t happen’

As befits a man as eminently quotable as Noel Gallagher, the Oasis man has weighed in on the current reunion rumours by saying quite matter-of-factly that ‘it definitely won’t happen’.

Noel made the statement while appearing on Andy Goldstein’s talkSPORT radio show, where he also revealed he has a second solo album in the works, saying:

I’ve got tons of songs left over from the last one. I’m writing, putting stuff together. Yeah, I’ll definitely make another one, that’s for sure. I don’t wanna go back on the road, though – that’s the thing.

After Oasis split in 2009, Noel released a well-received solo album under his High Flying Birds moniker in 2011.

Do you think an Oasis reunion is definitely not going to happen, or is Noel just fanning the flames? Join in the discussion in the comments below…

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *