Richard Ashcroft reveals new United Nations Of Sound material coming in September

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft has revealed that he expects to debut new material from his United Nations Of Sound project in the next couple of months.

Talking to BBC 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne, Ashcroft said:

I’ve just been working for the past six, seven months in my cellar. I’m really excited, we should get the first potential tune in September. I’m just putting everything into it at the moment.

The new music will be the first new material from Ashcroft since the debut United Nations Of Sound album in 2010.

During the interview, which you can listen to in full below, Ashcroft attacked music festivals for not giving new bands a break and focusing too much on nostalgic acts:

If you look at some of the line-ups, I’m not ageist by any means, but it’s dominated by nostalgia. We need the youth to create their own version of what may potentially become nostalgic but if they haven’t got a place to do that because they’re dominated by these big monster dinosaur acts, mopping up all the money.

Here’s the interview: