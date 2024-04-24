Listen: The xx – ‘Together’ (The Great Gatsby OST)

With every passing release that’s taken from it, this Great Gatsby soundtrack is sounding better and better.

The xx’s ‘Together’ is the latest track to get an online airing, following Lana Del Rey and Florence’s contributions, and it’s another sumptuously produced, atmospheric gem – although you wouldn’t expect anything else from The xx. The epic string section towards the end is a pleasant surprise though.

Listen to ‘Together’:

The Great Gatsby soundtrack is out on 6 May and features Jay-Z as ‘executive producer’, as well as this fine list of contemporary talent:

The Great Gatsby Soundtrack tracklist:

01. Jay-Z – 100$ Bill

02. Beyoncé and André 3000 – Back to Black

03. will.i.am – Bang Bang

04. Fergie, Q-Tip, and GoonRock – A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)

05. Lana Del Rey – Young and Beautiful

06. Bryan Ferry with The Bryan Ferry Orchestra – Love Is The Drug

07. Florence and the Machine – Over The Love

08. Coco O. of Quadron – Where The Wind Blows

09. Emeli Sandé and The Bryan Ferry Orchestra – Crazy in Love

10. The xx – Together

11. Gotye – Hearts a Mess

12. Jack White – Love is Blindness

13. Nero – Into the Past