Listen: Florence and The Machine – ‘Over The Love’ (The Great Gatsby OST)

The soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s glossy adaptation of The Great Gatsby has become one of the most anticipated albums of the year so far, thanks to Jay Z’s involvement as ‘executive producer’ and an all-star cast that includes Beyonce (covering Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’ with Andre 3000), Lana Del Rey, Jack White, Emeli Sande, Q-Tip, Bryan Ferry and The xx.

Also contributing is Florence and The Machine, and their ballad ‘Over The Love’ is the first to get the full stream treatment. Check it out below:

I’m guessing a lot of the other songs will be revealed as we near the soundtrack’s release date (7 May), but until then there’s the below snippets so you can get a feel for it all:

The Great Gatsby OST tracklist:

01. Jay-Z – 100$ Bill

02. Beyoncé and André 3000 – Back to Black

03. will.i.am – Bang Bang

04. Fergie, Q-Tip, and GoonRock – A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)

05. Lana Del Rey – Young and Beautiful

06. Bryan Ferry with The Bryan Ferry Orchestra – Love Is The Drug

07. Florence and the Machine – Over The Love

08. Coco O. of Quadron – Where The Wind Blows

09. Emeli Sandé and The Bryan Ferry Orchestra – Crazy in Love

10. The xx – Together

11. Gotye – Hearts a Mess

12. Jack White – Love is Blindness

13. Nero – Into the Past