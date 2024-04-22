Listen: Lana Del Rey – ‘Young & Beautiful’ (The Great Gatsby OST)

No wonder everyone’s getting excited about the upcoming The Great Gatsby soundtrack. Last week the very brilliant ‘Over The Love‘ by Florence and The Machine was the first official track to be released from it, and that’s been followed up by retro-pop chanteuse Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young & Beautiful’ – which is arguably even better.

‘Young & Beautiful’ is a majestic, sweeping gem of a track about love and insecurity: ‘Will you still love me when I’m no longer young and beautiful / Will you still love me when I’ve got nothing but my aching soul’.

Listen to ‘Young & Beautiful’ here:

The Jay-Z produced soundtrack for The Great Gatsby is out on 6 May.