Sabrina Carpenter starts pushing things up with “In My Bed” for “Singular: Act II”

We all saw the trailer in ‘Pushing 20’ and ‘Exhale’ for what the 20-year old is up to in her next LP “Singular: Act II”. Now she is out with “In My Bed”. The album is set to be released on July 19th, but she keeps giving us the glimpses of the bigger picture.

Last week she released the cover poster for the album and seems true to the preceding tones.

Mike Sabbath has done a great job over the mild electro-pop bop and the song is perfect when judged over Sabrina’s sleek jazzy club tone.

She seems to be struggling with some feelings, and not getting them off her head, “Little things become everything when you wouldn’t think that they would”. She explains again “little things weigh so heavily, take my energy till it’s gone”. And then comes the catchy chorus “I’m still, I’m still, I’m still in my bead about it, I’m still, I’m still, I’m still in my bead about it”. Listen to the single below.

Listen To “In My Bed” by Sabrina Carpenter