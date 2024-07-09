09 JUL

At The Drive-In announce location of ‘secret’ UK show…

Newly reformed post-hardcore legends At The Drive-In have confirmed the location of their special UK show today. As reported last week, the band opened up a ballot for fans to register for pre-sale tickets for a gig at an unknown time and place in the UK at some point in August. Today, At The Drive-In confirmed the show will take place on 28 August at London’s Brixton Academy on Twitter:

The special show at Brixton Academy will follow At The Drive-In’s performance at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival, which runs the weekend before (24-26 August) – so it seems they’re cramming this gig in before leaving these shores, so it might well be the last chance UK fans get to see the seminal group.

Watch the video for At The Drive-In’s ‘One Armed Scissor’:


Post Author: Luke Glassford

