Friendly Fires reveal possible new direction for new album…

Friendly Fires front-man Ed Macfarlane has revealed the St Albans band may be moving away from their trademark ‘indie-rave’ sound in recording sessions for their third album.

Speaking of the sessions, Macfarlane told The Sunday Mirror:

“We’ve been working on eight-minute long tracks that don’t sound anything like what we do now.”

The singer went on to suggest the band, who released second album Pala last year, may even put out the new material under a pseudonym, saying:

“The music is what it’s all about for us, so if it means we release under a different name then that’s fine.”

Watch Friendly Fires’ freaky video for ‘Hurting’:



