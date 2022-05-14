Watch the Fifth Harmony Music Video “Don’t Say You Love Me”

Fifth Harmony has come out of shadows to give us one last music video for a long time to come. This music video for “Don’t Say You Love Me” is girl band’s farewell video.

It’s a time when we are about to see Fifth Harmony, once the most popular girl band around, going into shades. It would be a long time now before we see the girls giving us again under the Fifth Harmony banner. The band was clearly going nowhere once Camila Cabello left them to pursue a solo career that went on to become a major hit story of 2017 and 2018.

This last music video from 5H is a kind of emotional affair. Maybe the band wanted to say a proper goodbye so that we can remember the band during their long hiatus. The visual for this music video is beautifully shot and all the girls look super pretty. Give it a try below.

Watch “Don’t Say You Love Me” by Fifth Harmony