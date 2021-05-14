Listen: The National – ‘Trouble Will Find Me’ album stream

Thanks to some other album streaming on iTunes yesterday, it was easy to miss that The National are also streaming their new album Trouble Will Find Me.

To listen to the album click this link.

Trouble Will Find Me is The National’s follow-up to 2010’s breakthrough album High Violet, and is out next week. Here’s the tracklist:

01. I Should Live in Salt

02. Demons

03. Don’t Swallow the Cap

04. Fireproof

05. Sea of Love

06. Heavenfaced

07. This is the Last Time

08. Graceless

09. Slipped

10. I Need My Girl

11. Humiliation

12. Pink Rabbits

13. Hard to Find