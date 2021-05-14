Listen: The National – ‘Trouble Will Find Me’ album stream

Thanks to some other album streaming on iTunes yesterday, it was easy to miss that The National are also streaming their new album Trouble Will Find Me.
To listen to the album click this link.
Trouble Will Find Me is The National’s follow-up to 2010’s breakthrough album High Violet, and is out next week. Here’s the tracklist:
01. I Should Live in Salt
02. Demons
03. Don’t Swallow the Cap
04. Fireproof
05. Sea of Love
06. Heavenfaced
07. This is the Last Time
08. Graceless
09. Slipped
10. I Need My Girl
11. Humiliation
12. Pink Rabbits
13. Hard to Find