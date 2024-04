The National don’t mess about do they!? They revealed ‘Demons‘ earlier this week as the first track from forthcoming album Trouble Will Find Me, and today we get another new track – ‘Don’t Swallow The Cap’.

Like ‘Demons’, ‘Don’t Swallow The Cap’ sticks to The National’s tried and tested formula of tense, brooding production and mournful vocals from Matt Berninger. Listen to it here:

Trouble Will Find Me is out on 20 May.