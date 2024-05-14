Lana Del Rey’s new album ‘Ultraviolence’ is out on 16 June

We finally have a release date for Lana Del Rey’s new album Ultraviolence, the follow-up to her 2012 debut Born To Die.

The US singer has announced today that the album will be out on 16 June.

So far all we’ve heard from the album is the very promising sounding ‘West Coast‘, which is out on 25 May – watch the video below:

Here’s the full tracklist for Ultraviolence:

01 “Cruel World”

02 “Ultraviolence”

03 “Shades Of Cool”

04 “Brooklyn Baby”

05 “West Coast”

06 “Sad Girl”

07 “Pretty When You Cry”

08 “Money Power Glory”

09 “Fucked My Way Up To The Top”

10 “Old Money”

11 “The Other Woman”

Bonus tracks

12 “Black Beauty”

13 “Guns And Roses”

14 “Florida Kilos”

A boxset version of the album is currently available to preorder from Lana’s site: lanadelrey.com

The boxset contains: Deluxe LP Picture disc – 2 x LP’s on heavyweight vinyl, Deluxe CD digipack, 4 x 12 x 12 art prints and looks like this: