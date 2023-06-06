Listen: Foals – ‘Late Night’ (Solomun Remix)

A lot of remixes get tossed about online these days, and usually I don’t bother too much with them. But when you see Foals sharing a remix of Holy Fire highlight ‘Late Night‘, it’s worth giving it a try.

German house DJ Solomun has given ‘Late Night’ a proper working over, upping the BPM and turning it into something bordering on a club banger – transforming the epic ‘staaaaaay with me’ pay off from the original into an equally epic synth line in the process.

Definitely worth a listen though, check it out: