Late Night
06 JUN

Listen: Foals – ‘Late Night’ (Solomun Remix)

A lot of remixes get tossed about online these days, and usually I don’t bother too much with them. But when you see Foals sharing a remix of Holy Fire highlight ‘Late Night‘, it’s worth giving it a try.

German house DJ Solomun has given ‘Late Night’  a proper working over, upping the BPM and turning it into something bordering on a club banger –  transforming the epic ‘staaaaaay with me’ pay off from the original into an equally epic synth line in the process.

Definitely worth a listen though, check it out:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

