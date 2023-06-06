Kveikur album cover
06 JUN

Watch: Sigur Ros – ‘Kveikur’ video

So this is what Sigur Ros meant when they said their upcoming seventh album would be ‘more aggressive’! The title track crashes and bangs like a particularly stirring and menacing Deftones track – which is a slight diversion from their usual ethereal Icelandic impishness. It’s bloody good though, check it out:

The above video is made up of the footage that will be projected behind the band on their forthcoming tour, and was directed by Sarah Hopper using the British Film Institute archive.

Kveikur, the album, is out 18 June on XL. Check out the other tracks released from the album so far – ‘Brennistein‘ and ‘Isjaki

