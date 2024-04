Fancy an epic slice of Icelandic dream-pop to brighten up your day? Then you’re in luck, as the ever reliable Sigur Ros have revealed ‘Ísjaki’ – the latest track from their upcoming new album Kveikur (that’s the album artwork above).

Following on from ‘Brennistein’, ‘Ísjaki’ is a slightly more mellow affair which captures Sigur Ros at their triumphant best. It also comes in the form of a lyric video if you fancy trying to sing along!

Listen to ‘Ísjaki’: