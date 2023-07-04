Listen To Live Version Of “Too Much” By Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen recently gave us her LP ‘Dedicated’. She took a long time to give us this new album but she did make it count by making the album perfect and the best pop album of the year. Out of all the tracks on this project, “Too Much” clearly stands out. That’s the reason Carly has dropped a live version of this sugary anthem.

The song “Too Much” deserves this extra love from Carly as it could easily carry her album forward. She also released a music video for the track and now with this live rendition, we’re sure the track will get all the attention it needed in order to become the breakout single that Carly’s project needs at this point.

The live version serves its purpose. Carly looks amazing in the red jacket and keeps her focus on delivering perfect vocals. Listen to the song below and you’ll definitely add it to your playlist.

Listen To “Too Much” Live Version By Carly Rae Jepsen