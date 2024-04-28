Kasabian announce new album ’48:13′

Fresh from the news that Kasabian will be debuting the first track from their new album later on Radio 1, the band have now also officially announced their new album.

The Leicester band’s fifth album is titled 48:13, apparently the total running time of the LP, and will be released on 9 June.

Preorders are now open for the album, which also comes with a presale code to access advanced tickets to Kasabian’s upcoming UK tour (dates for the tour haven’t been announced yet). Here’s the link to preorder the album and get your presale code: Kasabian 48:13 preorder

Above is the artwork for 48:13, which is nice and vivid! Below is the full tracklist:

Kasabian 48:13 tracklist:

1: (shiva)

2: bumblebee

3: stevie

4: (mortis)

5: doomsday

6: treat

7: glass

8: explodes

9: (levitation)

10: clouds

11: eez-eh

12: bow

13: sps

Announcing the album, Serge Pizzorno provided the following brief quote:

We had the confidence to be more direct, more honest with this album. I started to strip away layers rather than to just keep adding.