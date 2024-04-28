Kasabian to reveal new single ‘eez-eh’ tonight on Radio 1

There’s been a lot of build-up to Kasabian’s new album – thanks to a huge push from the band and their label which has seen them announce a huge homecoming show in Leicester as well as the small matter of a Glastonbury headline slot – so naturally anticipation amongst fans is quite high.

Tonight we’ll get to sample the first taste of the new album as Kasabian will debut new single ‘eez-eh’ on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show. Here’s the announcement from the band’s Facebook page:

Eagle-eyed readers will notice that ‘eez-eh’ is the track that Tom Meighan teased a few months ago, revealing these lyrics to widespread ridicule: “Horsemeat in the burgers / People commit murders / Everyone’s on bugle / We’re being watched by Google”

Judging by the NME’s advanced preview of the track though it sounds promising, with the music mag declaring: “Kasabian’s comeback single is pure ’90s rave”.

I’ll have a review and hopefully a stream of the track as soon as it drops later on…

UPDATE!

Here’s the stream of ‘eez-eh’. Read my quick review of it here.