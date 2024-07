Inspiral Carpets to tour UK in December – ticket details

Legendary Masdchester band Inspiral Carpets have announced a full headline tour of the UK this coming December.

The band will play a total of 11 dates, starting off in Cardiff on 5 December and finishing on 21 December in Preston. There’s just one ‘homecoming’ show confirmed so far – at Manchester’s Ritz on 19 December – but there’s talk of an extra date being added there on the 20 December.

Here’s the tour poster:

The tour is in support of Inspiral Carpets upcoming self-titled album, which will be out in September and will be preceded by their new single ‘Spitfire’ in August.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (18 July) at 9am.

Here’s the full dates for your diary:

Fri December 05 2014 – CARDIFF Globe

Sat December 06 2014 – SHEFFIELD Leadmill

Sun December 07 2014 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy2

Thu December 11 2014 – MIDDLESBROUGH Empire

Fri December 12 2014 – GLASGOW O2 ABC

Sat December 13 2014 – LEEDS O2 Academy

Sun December 14 2014 – NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

Thu December 18 2014 – LONDON O2 Shephers Bush Empire

Fri December 19 2014 – MANCHESTER Ritz

Sun December 21 2014 – PRESTON 53 Degrees