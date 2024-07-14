Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club to play biggest gig to date at Earls Court in December

It may only be mid-July, but 2014 has already been a stellar year for Bombay Bicycle Club. Their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow hit number one in the album chart on its release in February, and they’re currently in the midst of a very busy summer festival schedule.

Now the North London band have announced they will play their biggest headline gig yet on 13 December at London’s historic Earls Court arena.

The band announced the news with a tongue-in-cheek video set in the future which looks back on their ‘seminal’ 2014 gig at Earls Court:

Like all huge gigs, this one also has it’s own poster:

Tickets for the gig go on sale this Friday (18 July) at 9am. As always, there’s a special fan presale beginning on Wednesday. For full details visit their site here.

