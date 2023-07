A new track by agitpop superstar MIA has been posted online. Reportedly coming from recording sessions with uber-producer William Orbit, ‘Baby’ is a sleek, laid-back and groove-based track which puts MIA’s distinctive vocals very much at the forefront. Listen to it below and let me know what you think:

‘Baby’ follows ‘Bad Girls’ as the second new MIA track to come out recently as she gears up for the release of her fourth album – the follow up to 2010’s MAYA.