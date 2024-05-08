Glastonbury
08 MAY

Full Glastonbury 2014 lineup revealed – Metallica confirmed as headliner

Glastonbury Festival organisers have finally confirmed that US rock titans Metallica will be headlining this years festival – joining Arcade Fire and Kasabian at the top of the Pyramid Stage bill.

The confirmation came with the announcement of the full lineup, following last months initial 80 acts.

You can see the full lineup in all it’s horribly designed glory here:

Glastonbury 2014

Some interesting stuff going on there – Jake Bugg headlining the Other Stage, De La Soul set for a potentially awesome set on the Pyramid Stage, The Horrors appearing pretty low on the Other Stage bill – what’s that all about!?

What do you think of the full line-up? Join the discussion in the comments below…

