Metallica are about to be named as the final Glastonbury headliner, apparently

Looks like the mystery over the remaining Glastonbury 2014 headline slot is about to be solved, with organisers preparing to announce US rock titans Metallica as the Saturday night Pyramid Stage headliner – according to The Sun.

The tabloid newspaper, bastion of intrepid journalism that it is, reported this morning that Metallica will be announced probably at some point today – finally squashing all the silly rumours about Oasis, amongst others. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise, as Metallica have been dominating the rumour-mill for months – ever since Lars Ulrich revealed that Glastonbury is the one major festival they want to play.

According to the report in The Sun, the ‘contractual’ reason revealed by Emily Eavis which prevented Metallica being confirmed last month relates to their headline appearance at Sonisphere in July. Presumably Sonisphere had Metallica on an ‘exclusive’ deal, so probably required a settlement or something to allow them to also play Glastonbury.

Along with the announcement of the final headliner, a lot more acts are also expected to be revealed following last months ‘initial’ 80-odd acts:

If the final headliner is Metallica, they will be joining Canadian band Arcade Fire and the UK’s own Kasabian in a truly transatlantic headline trio.

The apparent revelations about Metallica follow Michael Eavis’ recent comments that the final headliner is ‘one of the biggest-selling bands in the world’.