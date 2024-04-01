Jack White to release second solo album ‘Lazaretto’ on 9 June – stream new track ‘High Ball Stepper’

Anyone releasing big news today should really preface it with some kind of ‘non-April Fools joke’ guarantee. In amongst all the ‘hilarious’ news stories about fake Glasto headliners etc… today came some proper big news about Jack White.

The former White Stripe today announced he will release his second solo album on 9 June through his Third Man Records imprint – the follow-up to 2012’s awesome solo debut Blunderbuss.

Once again White has pulled a weird/cool world out of his dictionary and called the album Lazaretto. Rolling Stone have explained what it means here – but even after reading that I’m still not sure what it means!

The album will also be released as part of Third Man Records’ ongoing ‘Vault’ series as a limited edition vinyl – which comes in a split blue/white finish. Check out the full details over on the official site.

Below is the artwork for the album along with the first track to be taken from it, an electrifying instrumental piece called ‘High Ball Stepper’: