The Black Keys announce UK arena shows in February/March 2015 – ticket details

So far 2014 has been good to The Black Keys – a new album, well-received festival appearances all over the world and Dan Auerbach even managed to fit in production duties on Lana Del Rey’s new album.

Never ones to slow down, the blues-rock duo are keen to keep the Turn Blue bandwagon rolling well into 2015 and have just announced a five-date arena tour of the UK next February.

The Black Keys will play:

FEBRUARY 2015

27 – Manchester, Phones 4U Arena

28 – Birmingham, LG Arena

MARCH 2015

01 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

03 – London, The 02

05 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Tickets for all the above dates go on sale on Friday (18 July) at 9am. There’s no word on any fan presale thing going on, but keep an eye on The Black Keys’ website for any info on that.