The Black Keys announce UK arena shows in February/March 2015 – ticket details

So far 2014 has been good to The Black Keys – a new album, well-received festival appearances all over the world and Dan Auerbach even managed to fit in production duties on Lana Del Rey’s new album.
Never ones to slow down, the blues-rock duo are keen to keep the Turn Blue bandwagon rolling well into 2015 and have just announced a five-date arena tour of the UK next February.
The Black Keys will play:
FEBRUARY 2015
27 – Manchester, Phones 4U Arena
28 – Birmingham, LG Arena
MARCH 2015
01 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
03 – London, The 02
05 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
Tickets for all the above dates go on sale on Friday (18 July) at 9am. There’s no word on any fan presale thing going on, but keep an eye on The Black Keys’ website for any info on that.