Billie Eilish commences “Where Do We Go?” World Tour+Setlist

Billie Eilish the 18-year-old, Five-time Grammy award winner, Commenced her “Where Do We Go?” world tour on 9th March.



The young American teenager will tour the world with shows in England, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, France, Belgium, South Korea, China, Taipei, Japan, Philipines and Indonesia. The tour continues until the 7th of September.



She begins with a completely sold-out show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Eilish begins the show hanging in mid-air, on top of a bed descending down to earth stunning her fans completely.



It was quite a show, With a very generous set-list containing more then 20 tracks, Starting with “Bury A Friend” continuing on to “You Should See Me In a Crown”.With only a single album to her name, Billie has worked her way through every single track on the Grammy-winning “When We All Fall Asleep, Where do we go?”

Setlist for “Where Do We Go?” opening night:-

1. Bed (intro)

2. Bury a friend

3. You should see me in a crown

4. My strange addiction

5. Ocean eyes

6. Copycat

7. When I was older

8. Eight(8)

9. Wish you were gay

10. Xanny

11. The Hill, lovely, listen before I go and I love you medley

12. Iloilo

13. Bellyache

14. Idontwannabeyouanymore

15. No time to die

16.When the Partys over

17.Not my responsibility

18. All the good girls go to hell

19. Everything I wanted

20.Bad Guy

21.Goodbye