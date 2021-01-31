Billie Eilish Premieres a Music Video, “bury a friend”. Watch Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Billie Eilish” has delivered a new song titled, “bury a friend”. The song is accompanied with a music video as well directed by, “Michael Chaves”.

Bury a friend was co-written by Billie Eilish with, “FINNEAS”. It will appear on the American singer’s forthcoming debut album called, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. The album is supposed to be released on 29th of March, 2019. It will be a project of 14 tracks.

What about the new song? It reminds us of her song, “When I was older”. But no worries, we will still take it. LOL!

The music video is horror themed and it features Billie as a monster. She will walk around a dark hospital where she will get injected with poison. She will be turning into a monster as the video will go on.

Watch music video to Billie Eilish’s new song, “bury a friend”: