Single review: Kylie Minogue – ‘I Was Gonna Cancel’

Though the song is a wry footnote after she cancelled her appearance in the next series of The Voice, this is Minogue’s best song in a long time. With Pharrell Williams on production duty he has crafted an unashamedly poppy number that is instantly catchy and harks back to Kylie’s disco days, whilst also borrowing the style from Daft Punk’s ‘Lose Yourself to Dance’ which he also featured on.

If you don’t find yourself tapping your feet and singing along to this then I’m not sure what’s up with you!

(7.5/10)

