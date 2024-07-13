Tame Impala release artwork and tracklist for new album ‘Lonerism’…

Australian band Tame Impala have revealed more details about their new album Lonersim.

As reported earlier this week, Tame Impala announced that they will release their second album this October – the follow up to acclaimed debut Innerspeaker.

Today they have released this cover art for Lonerism:

The psychedelic rockers have also revealed the tracklisting for the album:

1. Be Above It

2. Endors Toi

3. Apocalypse Dreams

4. Mind Mischief

5. Music To Walk Home By

6. Why Won’t They Talk To Me?

7. Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

8. Keep On Lying

9. Elephant

10. She Just Won’t Believe Me

11. Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control

12. Sun’s Coming Up



