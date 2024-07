Canadian band Arcade Fire have announced today that they will be releasing a new album next year. Speaking on their Twitter news feed, they said:

BREAKING! New Arcade Fire album coming next year, Mercury Records has confirmed. — Arcade Fire tube (@ArcadeFireTube) July 13, 2012

The album will be the follow up to 2010’s critically acclaimed album The Suburbs.

Arcade Fire previously new track ‘Abraham’s Daughter’ as part of hit movie The Hunger Games’ soundtrack. Check it out here: