Let’s tackle the elephant in the room – yes, it sounds very much like their previous single. But when you have cornered the market in slow, cinematic-soundtrack touching ballads, why change the formula?

‘Already Home’ follows the structure of their Aguilera duet but it has enough distinctive elements, with its New York theme, to stand on its own feet.

It’s not quite as solid or emotionally pulling as their last song, but it’s smooth enough to fill up that middle-of-the-road area.

(6.5/10)