Single review: Gaz Coombes – ‘This Time Tomorrow’

Here is the former Supergrass lead singer with his John-Lewis-advert-featuring cover of The Kinks album track.

Sadly it’s not a particular noteworthy song to cover or indeed a particularly exciting version of it, ambling as it does through some lacklustre verses. The slick production has a soft, chill-out vibe and as Coombes reaches the conclusion of the track the elements come together, making the ending the best part of the track.

There’s a fun, sunny feel to proceedings but it’s a track that’s a struggle to sit through and is not as good as the original, sadly.

(5.5/10)

Buy: This Time Tomorrow