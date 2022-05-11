Watch Official Music Video for “Golden” by Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue has premiered the official music video for her latest single “Golden”. The new single “Golden” will serve as the official title track for the Australian diva’s latest album of the same name. We know it now for sure since Kylie decided to give the track visual treatment. Now that’s not for no reason.

The official music video for “Golden” came out on her official YouTube channel. The music video gives us sparkling Kylie. She is dressed in a glamorous sequin dress. You will see her first in a green dress and then in a red dress. She looks absolutely amazing – so beautiful that you don’t want the visual to end.

Kylie fans will see her like never-before. She is seen without any makeup in the music video as the camera zooms in on her and gives us her natural closeup. She looks totally awesome even without the makeup. She is definitely a top diva and she has proven it over and over again. Watch “Golden” music video below.

Watch kylie Minogue’s “Golden” Music Video