Watch Kylie Minogue Performing Her Hits on Late Night With Seth Meyers

Kylie Minogue has marked her returned to the U.S. television in a way that we will remember for long. She made her comeback appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and she made it totally memorable with her new and classic hits. The Australian pop diva was on fire and sounded just about perfect. Here are the songs that she choose to bring to the U.S. television last night.

Kylie opened her performance with her new single “Dancing”, which is from her latest studio album titled “Golden”. She also performed “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, which is already an Aussie pop classic. I’d say great choice of songs and an exceptional performance. She sang both the tracks live and sounded awesome. When she performed “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, a lot of her fans would be worried because she decided to go for the acoustic version, which could easily give artists nightmares. But she did it effortlessly. I give her 10/10 for this performance. She totally nailed it. Watch her live performances below.

Watch Kylie Perform “Dancing” and “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” on TV



