Single Review: Jake Bugg – ‘Messed Up Kids ‘

I’m not a huge fan of Jake Bugg but this is his best song in a long time, with its tempo-changing verse to chorus structure. His voice and performance style is very much still the Marmite of recorded music but it holds together well enough on ‘Messed Up Kids’, which employs a smattering of hooks to keep everything flowing nicely, with some slight social commentary thrown in for good measure.

I still think Bugg is an over-rated artist but he lives closer to his reputation here.

(6.5/10)

