Watch Music Video To Amy Owens’ New Song, “Discreet”:

The American singer, “Amy Owens” has shared a new song titled, “Discreet” with an accompanying music video directed by, “Wilder Troxell”.

The song Discreet was co-written by Amy Owens with, “Howard Wulkan”. It will be a part of the American singer’s upcoming album called, “HAETHOR” which is set to be released on 15th of March, 2019. It will be a project of 11 tracks.

Amy has already released two of the songs from the upcoming LP including, “Stardust” and “The Hook” while this new song, “Discreet” is the third song yet released from the album.

Well, Amy’s upcoming album is more about pop and jazz music as this new song is. Discreet has a strong influence of jazz music on it.

The music video sees the American singer on the streets of New York City and Utah. She will walk around the roads with a flower pot in her hand. She will dance with her friends while singing the song. And yes, I like snow fall so, I love that part of the video more that was shot in snow fall. LOL!

Watch music video to Amy Owen’s new song, “Discreet”: