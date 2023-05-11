Single review: Lady GaGa – ‘G.U.Y.’

To steal a phrase from the world of television, this is probably the moment that Lady GaGa ‘jumps the shark’. There’s nothing wrong with ‘G.U.Y’ as a song – its mix of pop, electronic and catchy hooks are as insane and spot-on as she’s ever done – but it’s a cherry-picked selection of elements from her other songs so lacks the freshness that her previous hits have.

With a weird gender-bending lyrical structure that serves no purpose than to maybe pander to her happiness with controversy and subverting lyrics, and a video that comes across as a ‘Weird Al’ parody of her work, it’s not her best song.

Catchy, poppy and fun to listen to with a neat electronic undertone, but we’ve heard it all before.

(6.5/10)

Buy: G.U.Y. [Explicit]