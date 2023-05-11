Single review: Courtney Love – ‘You Know My Name’

Well, yes, Love, we do know your name.
Here she sounds like Deborah Harry singing over a relentless metal guitar riff that a teenage band would thrust out in the hope of breaking onto the scene. ‘You Know My Name’ certainly ticks all the expected boxes – screaming vocals, heavy guitar – and the chorus is pretty catchy if it wasn’t for the weird stutter-effect.
Moments such as the overly shouty parts damage what is actually a decent song for straggling between pop and heavier rock.
Definitely the curates egg of songs, with a strong centre but a few frayed edges.
(6/10)
