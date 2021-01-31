Galantis Teams Up With OneRepublic For a Song, “Bones”. Stream Here:

The Swedish Electronic Dance Music duo, “Galantis” has joined forces with the American pop rock band, “OneRepublic”. They have shared a new song titled, “Bones”.

Although, the Galantis’ upcoming 3rd studio album is still not given any title yet but we have already received six songs from the album. This new song, “Bones” will be a part of the album as well. The album has already featured four guest appearances on it till date including, “Uffie”, “Max”, “Sofia Carson” and “OneRepublic”.

Back to the new song, it was written by, “David Brooks”, “DJ Frank E”, “Leland”, “Henrik Jonback”, “Ryan Tedder”, “Svidden”, “Danny Majic”, “Linus Eklow”, “Andy Grammer” and “Bloodshy”.

Well, TBH, when I first got to learn that Galantis and OneRepublic are collaborating, I was like, “this is gonna be great”. Yes, it is. “Bones” is catchy enough that it made me groove to the beat.

Listen to the Galantis and OneRepublic’s new song, “Bones”:

This is the first time that both the bands have worked together. How do you like it? I want more of them together. Do you?