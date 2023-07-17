Single “DOLLAR” By Becky G Ft. Myke Towers + Listen & Read Review

Becky G has released a new single titled “DOLLAR” featuring Myke Towers. It’s yet another anthem that has hit written all over it. It’s already been a great year for the rapper as she gave us “LBD,” “Green Light Go,” and followed it up with a hit collaboration with Anitta titled “Banana.” She also did a collaboration with Maluma and Zayn and yet she has more to offer this year. She is really on fire.

“DOLLAR” is a bouncy anthem that sees Becky G and Myke Towers come together. The result is another impressive track. There is confirmed news that Becky G has already shot a music video for the track. Hopefully, we will get to watch it soon.

Listen to “DOLLAR” by Becky G Ft. Myke Towers