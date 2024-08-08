Death In Vegas reveal new UK tour details…

Death In Vegas have unveiled their plans for a headline UK tour this winter. The indie-dance veterans fronted by Richard Fearless will begin their tour at Glasgow’s legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut on 3 December and finish on 15 December at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Fearless will be joined on the tour by a live band consisting of Travis Caine (guitars and vocals), Dom Keen (bass), James Greenwood (synthesisers) and Dave Neale (drums).

The tour will follow the release of Death In Vegas’s new album Trans-Love Energies, their first since Satan’s Circus in 2004, which is due out in late September.

Before the tour, though, they are set to a play a special one-off show on 18 August at Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms.

Death In Vegas UK Tour Dates

3 December – Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

5 December – Leeds Cockpit

6 December – Sheffield Leadmill

8 December – O2 Academy Birmingham

9 December – Manchester Club Academy

11 December – Brighton Concorde

13 December – Bristol Thekla

14 December – Cambridge Junction 1

15 December – London Electric Ballroom

