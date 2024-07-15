Album stream: La Roux has made snippets of new album ‘Trouble In Paradise’ available to stream online

La Roux’s highly anticipated second album Trouble In Paradise finally gets its release next week (preorder it below).

Ahead of that, and to try and counter those pesky online album leaks, the synth-pop star has put generous snippets of the album up for streaming on her website.

Looking at the snippet lengths I would guess that half of each song is now available to stream, so it’s enough to get a good taste of the album before its released next week.

Trouble In Paradise is the follow-up to La Roux’s 2009 debut album, but is effectively Elly Jackson’s debut solo album following the departure of her long-term collaborator Ben Langmaid (although Ben was involved in some of the albums tracks and has a producer credit).

If you want to hear some tracks in full you can stream ‘Let Me Down Gently’, ‘Tropical Chancer’ and ‘Uptight Downtown’ below…

La Roux – Trouble In Paradise tracklist:

01. Uptight Downtown

02. Kiss and Not Tell

03. Cruel Sexuality

04. Paradise Is You

05. Sexotheque

06. Tropical Chancer

07. Silent Partner

08. Let Me Down Gently

09. The Feeling